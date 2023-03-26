MNM holds consultation meeting as part of LS polls preparation

CHENNAI: Amid the speculation of joining the DMK-led alliance, actor Kamal Haasan-led Makkal Needhi Maiam has started holding consultations with the Parliamentary constituency-wise review of preparation for the ensuing Lok Sabha polls next year.

On Sunday, MNM held a consultation for Chennai, North, Chennai Central, Chennai South and Sriperumbudur Lok Sabha seats with the office bearers of the respective districts. The meeting was presided over by MNM general secretary A Arunachalam, vice president R Thangavel, and state secretaries Siva Elango and Jai Ganesh.

MNM sources said that the consultation meeting was held as per the direction of the party founder Kamal Haasan to strengthen the party by setting up booth committees, appointing office bearers and adding new members. "Such consultation meeting would be held for all the Lok Sabha constituencies, " sources added.

After facing defeats in successive polls - Lok Sabha 2019 and State assembly polls 2021 and senior office bearers quitting the party, MNM extended support for DMK led alliance in the Erode East bypoll last month. Haasan campaigned for Congress candidate EVKS Elangovan.