Elephant dies of electrocution in Coimbatore

CHENNAI: An elephant died due to electrocution in Coimbatore's Periyanayakanpalayam Forest Park.

The elephant had come in contact with an electric pole that came into the town in search of food.

The forest department filed a case and further investigation is going on.

It is noted that, recently, in a tragic incident, three elephants were electrocuted as they came into contact with an illegal electric fence at a farm near Marandahalli in Dharmapuri.