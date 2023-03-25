TamilNadu
Elephant dies of electrocution in Coimbatore
The forest department filed a case and further investigation is going on.
CHENNAI: An elephant died due to electrocution in Coimbatore's Periyanayakanpalayam Forest Park.
The elephant had come in contact with an electric pole that came into the town in search of food.
The forest department filed a case and further investigation is going on.
It is noted that, recently, in a tragic incident, three elephants were electrocuted as they came into contact with an illegal electric fence at a farm near Marandahalli in Dharmapuri.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android