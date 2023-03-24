TamilNadu

TB-free Nilgiris: National Health Mission director felicitated by PM

The day of discovery of "Mycobacterium tuberculosis" is universally observed as "World Tuberculosis Day" on March 24 all over the world.
Tamil Nadu received a Gold Medal and certificate of appreciation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for achieving "TB Free Status" in the Nilgiris District
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: On account of World Tuberculosis Day, Shilpa Prabhakar Satish, Mission Director, National Health Mission, Tamil Nadu received a Gold Medal and certificate of appreciation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for achieving "TB Free Status" in the Nilgiris District.

To commemorate the event, "One World Summit on Tuberculosis" was held at "Rudraksh International Cooperation and Convention Centre" in Varanasi under the chairmanship of Prime Minister of India, while Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya also participated in the event.

Tamil Nadu also received recognition during the summit with Tiruchirappalli and Tiruvarur districts bagging gold medals, Madurai, Thoothukudi, Kanniyakumari, Tiruvannamalai, Karur receiving silver medals and bronze medal by Krishnagiri district for effective implementation of "TB Free Status".

