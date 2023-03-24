Salem: Two get double life imprisonment for twin murder
COIMBATORE: A Salem court on Thursday awarded double life imprisonment to two persons in connection with a twin murder in 1997.
According to the prosecution, the three accused Murugesan and his friends Kandasamy and Murugan murdered Periannan and Sasi Kumar, who helped a youth to elope and get married to their woman relative.
Even though the family of the girl traced and got her married to a person of their choice, they sought to avenge the duo and invited them for talks at a farm on 7 March 1997.
The trio murdered them and dumped their bodies in a garbage bin in Erode. After investigation, the three accused persons were arrested by Omalur police. While Murugan died during trial, the two others were awarded double life and also a penalty of Rs 82,000 by the court.
