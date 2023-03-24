Protection to Shanmugam: Cops directed to file report
CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday ordered the state police to file a status report over AIADMK MP C Ve Shanmugam’s petition for police protection.
In his petition submitted in 2022, Shanmugam claimed that he was given police protection from 2006, when his brother-in-law was killed during the Assembly elections, till 2021. Suddenly, the protection was withdrawn after the DMK came to power in November 2021 and the police department refused to renew his arms licence.
Thus, the case related to the murder incident that took place in 2006 has reached the stage of witness examination.
The petitioner stated that he had applied for protection in November 2021 and January 2022 twice, but there was no response from the police department.
During the hearing, KS Dinakaran, the counsel for the petitioner, argued that no action was taken on the request seeking police protection for more than a year. Counsel Babu Muthu Meeran, who appeared for the police department, informed that protection was withdrawn by the department as there was no threat to the AIADMK MP.
