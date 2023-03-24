First terrestrial bird census identifies 414 species in TN

Winged sightings in Chennai boroughs

Green Bee Eater, Indian Golden Oriole, Black Drongo, and White-throated Kingfisher have emerged as common birds found in Ambattur, Korattur, Tambaram, Red Hills and Madhanapakkam during the first-of-its-kind terrestrial birds’ survey taken up in greater Chennai covering the city, Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur areas.

The data has thrown diversified details bringing a better understanding for bird watchers and conservationists in the city, opined KVRK Thirunaranan, founder, The Nature Trust.

“In the Madhanapakkam beat in Tambaram that comprises small patches of reserve forests and scrub jungle, recorded a maximum of 47 species of terrestrial birds ranging from common crow to Oriental Honey Buzzard,” he said. As expected, Vandalur beat that supports patches of reserve forests and hillocks recorded 30-40 species of terrestrial birds that are endemic to the locality.