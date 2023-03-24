First terrestrial bird census identifies 414 species in TN
CHENNAI: The terrestrial bird census conducted by the State Forest Department for the first time has revealed that the Tamil Nadu has 414 species of land-based bird species. The terrestrial bird census was conducted after the completion of the wetlands bird census.
As per the data, over 2 lakh individual birds of 414 species were sighted. The terrestrial bird census was the second phase of synchronised bird census and was conducted during the first week of this month.
During the last week of January, the wetland bird census was conducted as a first phase census. Earlier, the department was conducting bird census in protected areas only.
But the terrestrial bird census was conducted in rural and urban areas too.
A forest department official said that the detailed report about the terrestrial bird census is yet to be completed and a final report will be submitted to the government. “Terrestrial birds are common — crows, parrots, sparrows and others we see every day. This is the first such exercise to identify the number of terrestrial bird species. Similar census will be conducted every year to identify new species,” said Srinivas R Reddy, principal chief conservator of forests (PCCF) and chief wildlife warden.
He clarified that the number of birds sighted during the census cannot be correlated with the total bird population in the State. “The birds sighted are samples and the actual population could be much higher than the sighted birds,” he said.
The terrestrial bird census was conducted at 931 spots covering 49 forest divisions in 38 districts. Among the 49 forest divisions, the highest number of species were recorded in ATR-Pollachi Division and Coimbatore division in Coimbatore district.
Meanwhile, the department identified 410 species during the wetland bird census and sighted over 4.66 lakh birds. The 410 species include water birds and land birds that live around wetlands. Of the 410 species, 135 species are water birds and 275 are land birds.
During the census, the department covered 644 wetlands. Also, 78 species are migrant water birds and 67 are migrant land birds.
Winged sightings in Chennai boroughs
Green Bee Eater, Indian Golden Oriole, Black Drongo, and White-throated Kingfisher have emerged as common birds found in Ambattur, Korattur, Tambaram, Red Hills and Madhanapakkam during the first-of-its-kind terrestrial birds’ survey taken up in greater Chennai covering the city, Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur areas.
The data has thrown diversified details bringing a better understanding for bird watchers and conservationists in the city, opined KVRK Thirunaranan, founder, The Nature Trust.
“In the Madhanapakkam beat in Tambaram that comprises small patches of reserve forests and scrub jungle, recorded a maximum of 47 species of terrestrial birds ranging from common crow to Oriental Honey Buzzard,” he said. As expected, Vandalur beat that supports patches of reserve forests and hillocks recorded 30-40 species of terrestrial birds that are endemic to the locality.
As part of the census, lakes in Ambattur and Korattur were also covered and the Puzhal area was also documented. Most of these areas do support birdlife but they’re not documented in detail. “For example, close examination of Kingfishers and Indian Rollers will help policymakers to ascertain the pollution level in water bodies and the city backyards,” observed techie turned seasoned bird watcher N Balaji.
“The sighting in Red Hills was encouraging; it was an opportunity to record the terrestrial birds for TN Forest Department. We usually participate in the wetland bird census counting migratory birds, but this is closer to us as these birds are found residing along with residents inside the concrete city,” said bird watcher R Narayanan.
Apart from the daily routine, the sighting and recording of Red-vented and White-browed Bulbul were a visual delight. “We could only record some of their calls but we couldn’t see them,” said S Hemanth Kumar, a bird watcher from north Chennai.
White-throated kingfisher dominated the Ambattur lake, and a few Tailor birds were also documented in Ambattur, recalled A Udayakumar of Nature Trust.
