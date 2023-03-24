TamilNadu
Cardiothoracic surgery unit launched at CGH
Several patients approach the hospital for cardiology-related treatments like angiograms and angioplasty.
CHENGALPATTU: A new cardiothoracic unit was inaugurated at the Chengalpattu Government Hospital (CGH) on Thursday to facilitate efficient treatment for those with cardiology and pulmonary complaints.
