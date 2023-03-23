TN govt will take appropriate action on honour killing: Stalin

CHENNAI: When Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami in the Legislative Assembly brought a resolution to draw attention to the Krishnagiri honor killing, Chief Minister MK Stalin assured of appropriate action.

According to the Chief Minister, Jegan, a young man who got married to his lover near Krishnagiri was attacked by three people, including the girl's father, and he died on the spot.

"3 persons, including AIADMK branch secretary Shankar, were involved in youth murder. Tamil Nadu has been a land of social justice. Apart from politics, we all should come together to maintain social harmony," he added.

AIADMK members strongly protested against the Chief Minister's claim that AIADMK branch secretary Shankar was involved in the murder.

The shocking incident took place at about 1.30 pm on Tuesday when the victim C Jegan (26), who was on a two-wheeler, was intercepted by his father-in-law Sankar and two others at Kittampatti and was hacked to death for marrying his daughter Saranya against their wish.

Jegan and Saranya got married a month ago.