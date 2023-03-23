Ready to contest for post of AIADMK general secy: OPS

CHENNAI: A day after informing the High Court, ousted leader O Pannerselvam stated that he is is ready to contest for the post of AIADMK General Secretary.

In a discussion with Thanthi TV, he said: "Ready to contest for the post of AIADMK General Secretary"

He stated that the new rules of AIADMK will not be valid, only the rules of AIADMK laid down by MGR will apply.

The case filed by O Pannerselvam against holding the election to AIADMK general secretary post and against the resolutions of the General Assembly was heard yesterday at the Madras High Court.

While EPS and AIADMK had submitted their written arguments to the court, the court directed the petitioners to file their written arguments by March 24. After hearing the arguments, Justice K Kumaresh Babu reserves orders on applications taken out by former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, PH Manoj Pandian, R Vaithilingam and JCD Prabhakar to injunct AIADMK from giving effect to July 11, 2022 general council resolutions.