Public nab 2 for mobile snatching at Virudampattu
VELLORE: Two youth on a two-wheeler, who attempted to steal the mobile of a passerby at Virudampattu, were nabbed by locals and handed over to police on Tuesday.
The duo was identified as Anandaraj (23) and Vasanthakumar (20) both of Otteri on the Vellore-Tiruvannamalai highway. They tried to snatch the mobile of a person who was walking on the road in Virudampattu on Tuesday.
The victim raised an alarm and when the two tried to flee, their vehicle skidded and fell. They were caught by the public and soundly thrashed before they were handed over to the Virudampattu police.
Investigation revealed that they were responsible for the theft of the two-wheeler they were using from the house of Balamurugan (46) of Otteri following which the victim had complained to the Bagayam police.
Hence, the nabbed duo were handed over to the Bagayam police who registered a case and arrested both the culprits, and remanded them in custody.
