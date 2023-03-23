Tirupattur: Frustrated over hubby’s drinking habit, teacher kills self

TIRUPATTUR: Frustrated by her husband’s continuous drinking habit, a government school teacher committed suicide by jumping before a train near Tirupattur in the early hours of Wednesday.

Teacher Anitha (38) working in the government school at Kunichi Mottur village near Tirupattur was married to Sadasivam (43) running a mobile phone shop and living in Tirupattur town’s Periyar Nagar.

However, the couple who had two sons quarrelled frequently over Sadasivam’s frequent drinking.

Frustrated over this and following a quarrel on Tuesday night, Anitha went to the railway track near Tirupattur and jumped in front of a train that came that way. She was killed on the spot.

Jolarpet railway police who were informed rushed to the spot and sent the body to the Tirupattur Government Hospital for post-mortem and registered a case.