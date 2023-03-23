CPM urges Governor to approve Online Gambling Bill

CHENNAI: As the State government re-enacted a Bill banning online gambling, Communist Party of India (Marxist) has urged the Governor to approve the Bill without political animosity.

In a statement, CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan said that around 50 persons have lost their lives due to online gambling including online rummy. "Apart from them, several persons have lost their savings and properties," he said.

He recalled that Governor RN Ravi delayed approving the Bill and returned it on March 6.

While responding to a question, the Minister for Information and Broadcasting clarified that the State governments have powers to enact a Bill banning online gambling.

"At this juncture, the State Assembly has passed a resolution to enact a Bill unanimously. It is commendable that the government acts with determination. So, the Governor should give approval to the Bill without any political animosity," he added.

He also urged the political parties to demand the union government to enact a similar law at the national-level.