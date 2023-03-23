Annamalai visits Delhi to meet heads amid tension in TN unit

CHENNAI: State BJP president K Annamalai on Thursday left for New Delhi to meet the senior leaders of the party. This comes on the heels of the simmering tension inside the party over his remarks on alliance and the continuous exit of the party cadres and functionaries.

Annamalai, while addressing the media before taking the flight to Delhi from Chennai, said that he welcomed the views and criticism from the leaders of alliance parties. It is a sign that the party is growing. It is unwise to think the alliance party would aid the growth of BJP.

"There are no permanent enemies nor friends when it comes to politics. The party will grow when we understand this," he said and added that each party wants to grow.

There is a growing fear among other parties over the growth of the BJP.

Sources in the party said that the national leadership was unhappy over Annamalai's statement in the recently-held indoor meeting of the state level office-bearers.

When the national leadership, particularly Amit Shah, was keen in continuing the alliance with the AIADMK in the forthcoming election and reiterating time and again.