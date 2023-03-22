Vellore VCK, DMK cadre at loggerheads over sand mining
VELLORE: Even though leaders of alliance parties maintain a cordial relationship with the DMK, the head of the SPA, the discord between the cadre of some of the allies and the ruling party continues in different parts of the state.
In one such dispute, VCK cadre in Vellore pasted posters demanding action against three DMK functionaries of Anaicut panchayat union for threatening and using caste names against the president of the Genganallur village panchayat N Senthil Kumar, also from the DMK.
What shocked many was that the poster, which demanded the arrest of three individuals under the SC/ST Act, also carried the same abusive term used against Senthil Kumar by the DMK men.
The issue came to light after Senthil Kumar petitioned Collector P Kumaravel Pandian on March 13 alleging that DMK Anaicut central PU secretary P Venketesan along with Genganallur councillor J Mahalingam and Anaicut central PU deputy secretary C Ramachandran had threatened to kill and bury Senthil Kumar in the lake as he had opposed their pilferage of sand from the water body.
Soon after petitioning the Collector, Senthil Kumar told reporters that his life was in danger.
Talking to DT Next, Senthil Kumar said, “A day after my petition, the Collector came to Genganallur and inspected the village and the lake in question. A peace committee meeting was held at the Collectorate on Monday. On Tuesday, the trio tendered an unconditional apology to me.”
When DT Next questioned Senthil Kumar about the VCK posters seeking action against the DMK functionaries under the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act pasted in Vellore, Senthil Kumar hung up the phone stating that he would call back. Attempts by this newspaper to reach him again failed he did not pick up the phone.
However, enquiries revealed that even if an apology was tendered, the major issue of sand mining was yet to be addressed successfully in the area.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android