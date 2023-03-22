Representative image
SR to inspect works at Thiruvananthapuram division tomorrow

In a press statement released on Wednesday, the department said high speed trail run will also be conducted between the sections.
CHENNAI: Commissioner of railway safety in southern circle, Anant Madhukar Chowdhary, will hold statutory inspection in completed section of doubling cum electrification project between Nanguneri–Melapalayam on March 24 in Thiruvananthapuram division.

The statement urged all users of lines between Nanguneri-Melapalayam section of Thiruvananthapuram division, not to approach or trespass the railway lines between 3 pm to 6 pm.

