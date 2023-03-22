Light to moderate rain likely in 20 TN dists for next 3 hours: RMC

CHENNAI: The Meteorological Department has warned that light to moderate rain is forecast to occur in Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Salem, Cuddalore, Ariyalur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Coimbatore, Tiruchy, Perambalur, Sivagangai, Theni, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Pudukottai and Ramanathapuram in the next three hours.
