Light to moderate rain likely in 20 TN dists for next 3 hours: RMC

The Regional Meteorological Centre on Wednesday announced that twenty districts in Tamil Nadu are likely to experience light to moderate rain.
CHENNAI: The Meteorological Department has warned that light to moderate rain is forecast to occur in Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Salem, Cuddalore, Ariyalur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Coimbatore, Tiruchy, Perambalur, Sivagangai, Theni, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Pudukottai and Ramanathapuram in the next three hours.

