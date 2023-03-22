EPS vs OPS: Heated arguments at HC against GC decisions

CHENNAI: The ongoing arguments between O Pannerselvam and Edappadi Palaniswami's plea are underway at the Madras High Court in a plea challenging the General Secretary election.

The court on Sunday allowed the conduct of the long-awaited election on March 26. However, it said the results shall not be declared as it will take up on March 22 the hearing of a plea by the O Pannneerselvam camp against the party's July 11, 2022 General Council decisions, that among others expelled them.

Senior counsel CS Vaidyanathan appeared for Edappadi K Palaniswami and Vijay Narayan appeared for AIADMK while PH Manoj Pandian, R Vaithilingam, JCD Prabhakar were represented by senior counsels PS Raman, Sriram, C Manishankar.

EPS' counsel arguments:

On Wednesday's hearing, EPS' counsel said, "OPS is running a separate party of its own. He has removed us, appointed administrators. The world knows that Edappadi Palaniswami is the Interim General Secretary."

The counsel argued, "This case has been pursued to suppress the voice of the members of the public body. The decisions of the general council are final. Only those who abide by these decisions can remain in the party. If the OPS faction is the real party, it has to prove its strength in the Election Commission and public forum."

Party office ruckus:

"The violence and looting at the party office were the reasons for the removal of the OPS from the party in the July 11 General Council. The EPS side argued that if it tarnishes the reputation of the party and its leaders, they will be removed."

Abolition of coordinators; not expiry:

"The posts of coordinator and joint coordinator did not expire except when the resolution was passed to abolish the post of coordinators. It was resolved that there should be a clear and strong single leadership to face the DMK. In the AIADMK, the decisions of the general council are final. Only those who abide by these decisions can remain in the party. OPS has even expelled his own brother from the party without any notice," the counsel said.

General Secretary election cannot be stopped:

"As the general secretary election is being held as the voice of the party, it cannot be stopped. The decisions passed by the Supreme Court cannot be blamed on the July 11 General Council. Arguments are being presented by the AIADMK side that the case against the party election has been filed to prevent the AIADMK from functioning as a strong opposition party," the court was told.

OPS' counsel arguments:

According to OPS' counsel, it was unfair to remove him from the party without giving any opportunity and his post of Coordinator will continue till 2026.

The counsel argued: “Rules have been amended in favor of EPS for the post of General Secretary. They amended the rules by imposing conditions so that basic members could not compete. OPS is ready to contest the general secretary elections if the conditions are removed.”

"Only the core members of the party can choose the post of General Secretary. The rule cannot be amended by members of the General Council. Present members of the general body are selected and appointed by the coordinator and co-coordinators," the court was told.

"Don't block election"

"The case against the general secretary election is aimed at defeating AIADMK's functioning as a strong opposition party. So General Secretary election should not be banned," it was argued.

"Majority decision is party’s rule"