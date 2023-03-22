Covid: 83 new cases in Tamil Nadu including 16 in Chennai

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 83 new cases, including a passenger from Singapore on Wednesday.

Overall infection cases stood at 35,95,839.

Active cases in the State reached 480 including those in home isolation. Coimbatore reported the highest with 18 new cases.

Chennai had 16 and Chengalpattu had 10, followed by Salem with 6 cases and Tiruvallur with 5 cases.

Kancheepuram, Krishnagiri, and Tiruchy 3 had cases each. TN’s test positivity rate increased to 2.6%.

Coimbatore had the highest TPR with 4.2%. Chennai had 2.7% TPR.

Total number of recoveries reached 35,57,309. There was no new Covid-related fatality reported in the last 24 hours.