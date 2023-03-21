TN Agriculture Budget to be tabled in Assembly today

CHENNAI: The Agriculture Budget for Tamil Nadu is to be presented by Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan at the Assembly at 10 am.

On Monday, the Government presented its Budget 2023-24 in the Assembly and said reform initiatives have led to a reduction in revenue deficit from about Rs 62,000 crore to Rs 30,000 crore.

Fare free travel for women in State-run buses, breakfast scheme for government school students are among the several schemes that are being implemented.

It was also announced Rs 1,000 as financial aid will be given for women heads from September 15 on the occasion of late leader CN Annadurai’s birth anniversary.