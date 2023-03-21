Thanjavur civic body collects 15 tonnes of electronic waste

TIRUCHY: Thanjavur Civic body has collected a whopping 15 tonnes of electronic waste (e-waste) from the key locations and each household and the process would continue and is expected to collect 100 tonnes, said the Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver on Tuesday.
Visiting the e-waste collection display at Thilagar Thidal in Thanjavur, the District Collector said, the corporation workers could collect 15 tonnes of e-waste within a week. They have been asked to continue the process for three more days and are targeting to collect 100 tonnes. Around 250 workers and 15 vehicles will be involved for the purpose.
“The collected wastes would be segregated and handed over to private firms who are experts in recycling,” said the Collector.
Meanwhile, Mayor Shan Ramanathan said, the corporation has been initiating various steps to prevent plastics usage and the civic administration has been creating awareness programmes across the city and the officials have been undertaking surprise raids in the outlets and continuously imposing fines for those who violate the ban.
“As a part of plastics-free Thanjavur initiation, a door-to-door collection of e-waste has been initiated by the workers across all four zones and collected unused TV, fridge, washing machines, fans, lights, switch-boards and various other items. The process will continue,” said the mayor.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android