Stand-up comedian Kovai Guna passes away at 60

CHENNAI: Well known stand-up comedian and mimicry artist Kovai Guna passed away due to illness. He was 60.

Popular for his appearance in several small-screen shows, Guna is known for his mimicry.

It is reported that he was suffering from illness, and was admitted to Coimbatore Government Hospital. Failing to recover, he passed away at 4 pm today.

Guna's mortal remains has been kept at his residence at Vilankurichi for public to pay respects. It is expected that his cremation would take place on Wednesday.