Several TN districts to receive rains for next 24 hours

CHENNAI: Several districts of Tamil Nadu, including coastal and Western Ghats, are likely to get rain for the next 24 hours due to the wind discontinuity over the sea, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) stated on Tuesday. The center has issued yellow alerts for the state predicting heavy rain in a few isolated places.

Due to trough/wind discontinuity from Interior Tamil Nadu to Central Chhattisgarh now runs from south Sri Lanka to northeast Madhya Pradesh across Interior Tamilnadu, Rayalaseema, Telangana and Vidarbha at 0.9 km above mean sea level.

"So, coastal districts, including Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kanniyakumari, and Western Ghats, and interior districts are likely to get light to moderate rain for the next 24 hours. And only a few places in the State to witness heavy rain till Wednesday," said a senior RMC official.

As fas as Chennai is concerned, the sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy, thunderstorm and lightning with light to moderate rain is likely to occur in some areas. The maximum and minimum temperature is likely to surge in the day time with around 34 degree Celsius and 25 degree Celsius respectively for the next 48 hours.

In addition, the center has issued thunderstorm warnings across the state. "Thunderstorm, lightning and gusty wind with speed reaching up to 30 kmph to 40 kmph is likely to occur at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area for the next 24 hours," added the official.

According to RMC, in the last 24 hours Tiruvannamalai and Virudhunagar received 7 cm rainfall each, followed by Ramanathapuram and Tiruvallur 6 cm each, Salem 5 cm, and Tirupattur recorded 4 cm rainfall.