People oppose setting up of mobile tower in Thakkolam, block road

ARAKKONAM: Traffic on the Thakkolam-Perambakkam road near Thakkolam in Arakkonam taluk was held up for more than two hours following residents of Arunthathipalayam blocking the road opposing the setting up of mobile phone tower in the village, on Tuesday.

Residents of Arunthathipalayam had on coming to know of a proposal to set up a mobile tower in the house of an individual in the village petitioned officials against allowing the tower to be erected as they felt that the health of children and adults would be affected.

However, as no action was taken on their plea, the enraged locals blocked the road resulting in officials rushing to the spot and holding talks with them.

Arakkonam police promised to inform higher-ups about their demand based on which the agitators dispersed and traffic was allowed to resume.