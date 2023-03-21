Need not panic about Covid situation in TN: Ma Su

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian addressing the media after a consultation meet at Secretariat said that the number of Covid cases are increasing and asked people not to panic but maintain all safety protocols.

"The number of Covid cases in TN are increasing. The daily positive cases have increased to 70 in the last 2 months," he said.

The number of people affected by Covid is rapidly increasing in states like Maharashtra, Gujarat, Kerala and Karnataka. People coming from foreign countries like Dubai and Singapore are being tested at airport to ensure safety in the State. More than 35,000 people are been tested every week, he added.

The Health Minister also said, "Government hospitals have the capacity to store oxygen to the extent of 2,000 MT, along with sufficient bed facilities in the State."

Speaking about H3N2 in Tamil Nadu, 15 people are been infected and are being treated.