Land allotted for classrooms in Vaniyambadi belongs to us: PACB
VANIYAMBADI: Udayendiram town panchayat witnessed some tense moments after DMK functionaries stopped the construction of additional classrooms for the panchayat union primary School by besieging an earthmover and tractor.
Chief Minister MK Stalin, during his recent visit to Vellore district in February, had inaugurated the construction of additional classrooms for the school through video conferencing.
However, when revenue and survey officials came to check the land for the work, they were prevented by Kollaikuppam PACB president T Kumar, who claimed that the land belonged to the PACB and not the school.
Asked about this, Kumar told DT Next, “the PACB purchased the land and I have submitted all related documents to Vaniyambadi tahsildar Sampath seeking patta for the site. Ambur MLA AL Vilvanathan also asked officials to do the needful for issuing the patta.”
“Meanwhile, revenue and survey officials came to measure the land. When pointed out that the land belonged to the PACB, officials insisted that it was government ‘poromboke’ land and that additional classrooms are to be built at the site,” he added.
This resulted in a war of words between the DMK men and officials and when the contractor intervened it resulted in former besieging an earthmover and a tractor.
However, officials said that the classroom work on the land in question was inaugurated by Chief Minister in February.
A peace committee meeting has been convened by revenue officials to settle the issue, sources said.
