3 new cases from abroad take Covid count to 79 in TN, including 14 in Chennai

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 79 new COVID cases, including 3 international passengers – one each from Malaysia, Sri Lanka and Singapore.

Total number of cases in the State reached 35,95,756. Coimbatore had 21 new cases.

There were 14 cases recorded in the city. Chengalpattu had 8, and Mayiladuthurai, Salem and Tiruvallur had 5 each.

Other districts reported at least 1 case. TN’s test positivity rate (TPR) stood at 2.4% after 3,946 people were tested in the past 24 hours.

Chengalpattu had the highest 3.6%.

Active cases stood at 441 with the highest number of 124 active cases in Coimbatore. Total recoveries reached 35,57,265. Death toll remained at 38,050.