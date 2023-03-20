Moderate rain likely in 7 dists of TN in next 3 hrs: RMC

CHENNAI: Moderate rains are expected in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, and Ramanathapuram with thunderstorms in the next three hours.

According to Met. rains are due to convergence of air in the east and west directions.

Following this, it has been announced that light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning may occur at a few places over Chennai and its suburbs during the next 48 hours (today and tomorrow) and rain will continue for 4 days over Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.