TamilNadu

Six killed in road accident in TN

A total of nine persons were travelling in the vehicle when the mishap occurred.
Representative image
Representative imageFile
PTI

TIRUCHIRAPALLI: Six persons, including a child, were killed when the minivan they were travelling in collided with a lorry in this district early on Sunday, police said.

A total of nine persons were travelling in the vehicle when the mishap occurred.

Four men and a woman were the other deceased, police said, adding three injured persons have been admitted to a government hospital.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

accident
Road accident
TamilNadu
government hospital
TN road accident

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in