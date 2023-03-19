Six killed in road accident in TN

TIRUCHIRAPALLI: Six persons, including a child, were killed when the minivan they were travelling in collided with a lorry in this district early on Sunday, police said.
A total of nine persons were travelling in the vehicle when the mishap occurred.
Four men and a woman were the other deceased, police said, adding three injured persons have been admitted to a government hospital.
