EPS-OPS standoff: OPS hasn't come to terms with reality, EPS side claims

EPS supporters have flocked the party headquarters renting the air with pro-EPS slogans expecting a positive verdict from the Madras HC.
Despite courts favouring Edappadi K Palaniswami in the past, O Panneerselvam has not come to grips with reality: Team EPS claims
Palaniswami's side argued that the rank and file of AIADMK want a unitary leadership for the party, Panneerselvam is attempting to shatter the party's foundations.
EPS side: Nominations for the "coordinator" and "joint-cordinator" posts were received on Saturday and Sunday, election procedures on Saturday and Saturday are not conducted for the first time.
"We submitted to the SC that party election will not be conducted when the issue is being heard", EPS side argues. The General Secretary election has been announced only after SC verdict, they added.
Arguing that all the resolutions passed in July 11 GC meeting are in practice, EPS side charges at OPS for litigating eight months after his removal.
"In a party of 1.5 crore cadre not even one percent support is enjoyed by O Panneerselvam", EPS side argues. They submitted that judiciary cannot interfere on intra-party affairs.
Panneerselvam side prays to the bench led by Justice Kumaresh Babu to defer the General Secretary election and said no harm will be done doing that.
"The bylaw change in AIADMK has stopped the rank and file of the party from fighting the election", OPS side argues.
Panneerselvam side has questioned whether the voter list of the "1.5 crore cadre strong" AIADMK been published before announcing election dates.
OPS side argues that the Election Commission has refused to consider Edappadi K Palaniswami's request to recognise him as 'interim general secretary'. All EC communications are still sent to the 'coordinator' and 'joint coordinator' of the party.
O Panneerselvam's side argues that the General Secretary post permanently belongs to the former CM J Jayalalithaa.
Edappadi K Palaniswami's side responded that they didn't seek time to respond
Panneerselvam's side argues that the EPS side sought time to respond to the civil suit against July 11 GC meeting resolutions and announced General Secretary election later that evening.