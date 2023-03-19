Asst prof recruitment notification fake: TRB
CHENNAI: The notification on Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) inviting candidates to apply for 4,136 assistant professor posts across colleges is fake, confirmed TRB.
As the notification is widely being circulated, even by top higher education officials, the board has filed a police complaint and subsequently confirmed that no such notification was issued by them.
Along with officials from TRB, higher education secretary D Karthikeyan clarified the matter. The secretary said, “The circular is fake. Usually, it takes about weeks for the department to get a public notification. Hence this call is not authentic.”
The notification stated that assistant professor posts are being filled in Tamil Nadu Arts and Science colleges through online mode till May 14. Additionally, it noted that the salary for the post is roughly between Rs 57,000 to Rs 1,82,400.
What came as a surprise for education officials including TRB staff was the details in the notification. It mentioned the vacancies for the post under each subject along with vertical reservations that will be applicable during the hiring process.
