75% attendance mandatory to write public exam: Mahesh

TIRUCHY: Seventy-five per cent attendance is mandatory for appearing for the public examination, said minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi Saturday.

Terming as ‘fake information’ reports that just three days of attendance are enough for writing public examination, the minister told reporters in Thanjavur that the three-day attendance was followed during the COVID-19 pandemic season and someone mischievously had floated the fake information which he had not said.

“Those students who had 75 per cent of attendance were only given hall tickets and allowed to write the public examination and the same will be followed in the upcoming academic year too,” the minister said.

Pointing out that the Chief Minister has been building confidence among the students appearing for public exams, the minister said the teachers of the schools where the students are absent for the exam are asked to contact their parents and ask them to send them for the examination. “Each school has deputed one teacher for the purpose,” the minister said.

He said the health department has initiated preventive measures against the spread of influenza in the State. The CM asked to constitute a team and based on its advice steps are being taken to prevent the fever so the students need not panic, he said.