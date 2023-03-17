TN govt files fresh petition in SC over RSS route march issue

NEW DELHI: The Tamil Nadu Government on Friday apprised the Supreme Court (SC) that they have filed fresh petitions against the Madras High Court order relating the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) route march in the state.

A bench of justices V Ramasubramanian and Pankaj Mithal adjourned the matter for March 27 for further hearing.

In the fresh petitions, the Tamil Nadu government has challenged two orders of the Madras High Court dated September 22, 2022, and November 2, 2022.

The court was hearing the Tamil Nadu government's appeal against the Madras High Court order permitting RSS for its route march in the state.

On February 10, Madras High Court directed Tamil Nadu police to grant permission to RSS to undertake route marches in various districts across the State on public roads.

In the last hearing, Tamil Nadu government told the Supreme Court that they are not totally against the RSS route march but can't permit it in sensitive locations.