Theni MP Ravindhranath denies charges of poll violation

CHENNAI: Member of Parliament from Theni, P Ravindhranath denied all the allegations against him related to election malpractice. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, P Ravindhranath contested in Theni constituency on behalf of the AIADMK, won and was elected as MP.

Following this, Milani, a voter from Theni moved the Madras High Court alleging that the then candidate Ravindhranath had concealed various information including properties in his nomination papers and urged the court to declare his victory null and void.

When this came up for the hearing before Justice SS Sundar on Friday, MP P Ravindhranath appeared in person and denied all the allegations raised by the petitioner. After hearing the arguments, the judge adjourned the hearing to April 11.

