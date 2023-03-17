CM Stalin condoles death of Army pilot in chopper crash

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday condoled the death of Army Major Jayanth A, who was killed in a chopper crash in Arunachal Pradesh on March 16.
The deceased Jayanth hails from Tamil Nadu's Theni district. In a statement here, the CM expressed shock and anguish over Jayanth's demise. ''On behalf of the government of Tamil Nadu, I extend my condolences and sympathies to his colleagues, family, friends and the people of the country,'' he said.
