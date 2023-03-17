3 SR ticket checking staff collect ₹1 cr each in a year

CHENNAI: In a record of sorts, three ticket checking staff of Chennai Division have collected more than Rs.1 Crore each as penalty in the current financial year.

S.Nanda Kumar, Dy. Chief Ticket Inspector of Chennai Division collected ₹1.55 Crore penalty from 27,787 cases of travelling without proper tickets/unbooked luggage during the current fiscal, which is one of the highest ever earnings achieved by a ticket checking staff all over Indian Railways.

Rosaline Arokia Mary, Chief Ticket Inspector has collected Rs.1.03 Crore penalty, making her the highest earning lady ticket checking staff in Indian railways.

Sakthivel, Senior Ticket Examiner who is also a professional basketball player of Southern Railways’s team, has collected Rs.1.10 Crore penalty, joining the “One Crore Club”.

While commending the achievements of the said ticket checking staff in preventing un-authorized travel and making the journey comfortable for the bonafide ticket holders, Chennai Division of Southern Railway has appealed to passengers to travel with proper and valid railway tickets in order to avoid any inconvenience.oid any inconvenience.