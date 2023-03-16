Representative image
Representative image
TamilNadu

Moderate rain likely to occur in Tamil Nadu for 5 days

Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning may occur at a few places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal from today till March 19.
Online Desk

CHENNAI: According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), there is a possibility of moderate rain in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal for the next five days.

According to reports, due to atmospheric circulation near the State, light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning may occur at a few places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal from today till March 19.

