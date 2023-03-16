TamilNadu
Moderate rain likely to occur in Tamil Nadu for 5 days
Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning may occur at a few places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal from today till March 19.
CHENNAI: According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), there is a possibility of moderate rain in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal for the next five days.
According to reports, due to atmospheric circulation near the State, light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning may occur at a few places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal from today till March 19.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android