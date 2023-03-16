'File report on treatment given to Kovai car blast suspect Azharuddin'

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday directed the Puzhal prison authorities to file a report on the medical treatment given to Coimbatore car blast suspect Mohammed Azharuddin.

The direction comes after the suspect's father filed a plea raising suspicion over the investigation his son was put through. It was alleged that the NIA officials attacked Azharuddin hanging him upside down.

The court directed the Puzhal prison authorities to file the report on the medical treatment provided to him within a week.

To the unversed, On October 23, 2022, Islamic State suspect Jameesha Mubin was charred to death in a car blast in Coimbatore. In the very next month on November 19, a pressure cooker blast took place in Bengaluru.

Islamic State in its mouthpiece called the attack as a "spark of war" and called it just the "beginning". Following the attacks, NIA made a bunch of arrests and initiated probe. An NIA court in Chennai on March 10 had sent the accused -- Mohammed Azharuddin (23), Feroze Khan (29), Firoz Ismail (27), Umar Faruq (39) and Mohammed Nawaz Ismail (25) -- to NIA custody till March 16.