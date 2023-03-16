Family claims Thanjavur youth being questioned by CBI on mail to Modi

CHENNAI: Thanjavur youth, Victor James Raja is in the custody of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and being interrogated at Pudukottai for the past 24 hours, his family said on Thursday.

Addressing media persons, family members said that Raja was a research scholar at the National Institute of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship, and Management and he was taken into custody by the CBI special team from his residence in Thanjavur on Wednesday morning.

The CBI sleuths informed the family that they were taking him into custody to question him over a mail he has reportedly sent to the Prime Minister.

However, the CBI officers did not elaborate on the content of the mail.

According to local people, Raja used to write emails to higher officials and also share information on his research on social media platforms. He did not have any past history of being on the wrong side of law, they added.