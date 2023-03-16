2 die in cracker unit blast in Dharmapuri’s Pennagaram

CHENNAI: Two people have been informed dead in a blast in a cracker unit in Dharmapuri's Pennagaram on Thursday morning.
Cause of the blast is yet to be ascertained.
The loss of lives and property damages have not yet been fully assessed as the cracker unit is placed close to residences.
Authorities are on the spot to assess and contain the damages, Thanthi TV reports.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android