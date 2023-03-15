TN Budget 2023: PTR meets Stalin

CHENNAI: State Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan met Chief Minister M K Stalin at the Secretariat in Chennai today, according to a Daily Thanthi report. He was accompanied by the Additional Chief Secretary of Finance T Muruganandam.
As the budget for the year 2023-24 is to be presented on March 20, reports have come out that State Finance Minister held a consultation with the Chief Minister.
