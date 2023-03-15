Rs 33.75 lakh seized in raids across State, DVAC to continue search

CHENNAI: Sleuths from DVAC (Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption) on Wednesday conducted searches at 60 locations across the State.

Police sources said that the raids are underway at several SROs (sub-registrar office) and commercial taxes department and other government offices. Unaccounted cash worth Rs 33.75 lakh was seized.

In Cuddalore, officials found that private offices located opposite the Cuddalore corporation office were carrying out official works. Several government documents were found there.

In Sivaganga, searches at the paddy procurement centre revealed Gpay transactions around Rs 1.8 lakh in the last month. Sleuths found shortage of amount from the electricity bill collection in Ramanathapuram.

The team seized unaccounted cash of Rs 52,430 in two places in Thanjavur on Wednesday. A team conducted a search at the warehouse owned by the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC) at Pillayarpatti, Thanjavur, and found unaccounted cash of Rs 38,800. It is said that the money might be collected by the staff as bribe from the farmers.

Similarly, another team led by DVAC inspector Sasikala search the vehicle of the flying squad of Commercial Tax department in Kumbakonam and seized Rs 17,630. The search will continue in other offices across the district, said the DVAC sources.