Power demand breaches all-time high record for 3rd time in March

At the start of this month, the all time power demand stood at 17,563 MW recorded on April 29.

The power demand surged to 17,584 MW on March 4. Tangedco officials attribute the spike in the power demand to an increase in the agricultural and industrial loads.

"With the availability of the solar generation in the daytime, we have been supplying three phase power supply to the agricultural connections during the daytime and it is resulting in increased demand. The addition of 1.5 lakh agricultural connections in the last two years have also added to the power demand, " the official said.