4 Haryana natives held for engaging impersonators

COIMBATORE: Four Haryana natives were arrested by Coimbatore city police on Tuesday for engaging impersonators for a written test conducted by the Institute of Forest Genetics and Tree Breeding (IFGTB) in Coimbatore.

Police identified the accused as R Amit Kumar, 30 R Suleman, 25 R Amit, 23 and M Amit Kumar, 26 all hailing from different parts of Haryana. They have engaged impersonators to write the exam called for filling up of vacancies to Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) at IFGTB.

The IFGTB had video recorded the exam and also took thumb impressions of the candidates.

The fraud came to light on Monday, when the selected candidates were called for the certificate verification process.

Doubts arose for the panel members as the four candidates from Haryana, who scored high marks, couldn’t speak or write in proper English.

As their finger prints also didn’t match, the officials checked through the video recordings taken during the written test and found out that four others had written the test in their roll numbers.

Based on a complaint from IFGTB authorities, the Saibaba Colony police registered a case against the four under IPC sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document).

The accused persons were remanded in judicial custody and further inquiries are on.