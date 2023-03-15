H3N2 scare: No holiday for TN schools, says Ma Subramanian

CHENNAI: Putting an end to speculations that annual exams for students up to Class 9 will be pre-poned, Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Wednesday said that there was no need for such measures in Tamil Nadu. The Puducherry government on Wednesday announced a holiday for all schools up to Class 8 from March 16 to March 26 in view of the spread of H3N2 influenza virus in the Union Territory.

In this regard, he told reporters today and stated:- "The incidence of flu is not high in Tamil Nadu. School students will not have holidays here as cases have not spiked. A few are stirring up unneeded tension. The public need not fear about this," he said.

Amid the spread of viral fever in Tamil Nadu, after consultation with the health department, a decision will be taken on whether to conduct pre-convened examinations for students up to class 9, according to Education Minister Anbil Mahesh.

With sudden rise in Covid-19 and flu-like cases all over the states, including Tamil Nadu, Ma Subramanian urged people to wear face masks and to maintain social distance. He urged the public to be isolated if affected with fever and also to follow necessary precautions in order to be safe.