BJP stages fast condemning Vellore corporation’s partisan actions

VELLORE: About 200 BJP cadres, including women, staged a day-long fast on Wednesday in front of the Vellore collector’s office condemning the partisan attitude of the Vellore corporation. The protestors said the corporation neglected ward 18 represented by their party councillor. Of the 60 wards in the corporation, BJP won ward 18. The cadres said its councillor Vasuki Manoharan found the going tough as many of her official requests for facilities to her ward were either ignored or given the go-by. Many roads dug up for drain work were yet to be closed while petitions in this regard submitted to the collector, mayor, commissioner, assistant commissioners and zonal chairperson failed to elicit any effect. BJP district president J Manoharan along with members and leaders of various wings were present. The next course of action would be based on an official response, party sources said.