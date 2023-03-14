Tourist throng to see baby jumbo from Oscar-winning Elephant Whisperers

The film's plot revolves around a family, which adopts two orphan baby elephants in Tamil Nadu's Mudumalai Tiger Reserve.

"It is such a great moment. It's a pleasure to be here. The elephant is my favourite animal and the fact that the film won an Oscar does make me delighted and excited," said a tourist.

The director of the Tamil documentary, Kartiki Gonsalves, and producer Guneet Monga stepped up to collect the golden statuette at the 95th Academy Awards on Monday (IST).

In her winning speech, Gonsalves said, "I stand here today to speak on the sacred bond between us and our natural world. For the respect of indigenous communities. For entity towards other living beings, we share our space with. And finally for co-existence. Thank you to the academy for recognizing our film highlighting indigenous people and animals. To Netflix for believing in the power of this film. To Guneet my Producer and my entire team and finally, to my mother father and sister who are up there somewhere, you're the centre of my universe. To my motherland India."

This is not the first time involving Guneet Monga that won an Oscar. In 2019, Monga's documentary 'Period. End of Sentence' bagged an Oscar in the 'Documentary Short Subject' category.