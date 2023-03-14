TamilNadu

Tiruvannamalai heists case: 6th accused held, to be brought to Chennai

It may be noted that a special team had already arrested five, including the main accused from Chennai.
DIG MS Muthusamy at the site of a burgled ATM
CHENNAI: Tiruvannamalai police on Tuesday arrested the 6th accused in the sensational ATMs heist case. According to reports, the police are going to bring the accused to Tamil Nadu for futher investigation.

On February 12, around Rs 72.50 lakh in cash was stolen by “out-of-state actors” from four ATMs in three towns of Tiruvannamalai district. While two of the ATMs were in Tiruvannamalai, the other two ATMs were in Kalasapakkam and Polur towns, sources revealed.

The gang used gas-welding machines to cut open the ATM machines.

