Auditorium of Ariyalur govt medical college named after Anitha

The auditorium is being brought up at a cost of Rs 22 crore.
CHENNAI: In honour of the late medical aspirant Anitha, the auditorium built in the Ariyalur government medical college would be named after her.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin made an announcement of the same.

Anitha's suicide became the flash point of anti-NEET agitation, which was yet to gain momentum in the State. The medical aspirant took the extreme step on September 1, 2017 as she was unable to secure the passing marks to crack the medical entrance exam despite scoring well in the Class 12 examinations.

The auditorium, coming up at a cost of Rs 22 crore, can house 850 people.

