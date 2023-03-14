Anbu Jothi ashram case : Investigation under way, CB-CID tells MHC

CHENNAI: On Tuesday, the Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID) informed the Madras High Court that an investigation is underway in connection with the disappearance of 15 people from Anbu Jothi ashram, Villupuram.

A case registered in connection with the allegations of torture, sexual assault and human trafficking of persons with mental illnesses of an orphan admitted to Anbu Jothi ashram, which was functioning in Kundalapuliyur village, Gingee in Villupuram district, was transferred to the CB-CID for an investigation.

Earlier, a habeas corpus petition filed in the Madras High Court by Halideen, was a friend of Zafirullah's nephew Salim Khan, who was residing in the United States complained of one of the inmates Zafirullah (70) having gone missing mysteriously from the ashram, administered by Jubin Baby.

In the Action Taken Report (ATR) filed by CB-CID to the court, it is stated that Zafirullah may have died in Bengaluru and a body was found matching his identification.

Subsequently, the Madras High Court had advised CB-CID to get the information about bringing the relatives of Zafirullah from the United States to Tamil Nadu to identify the body. When it came for the hearing before Justice M Sundar and Justice M Nirmal Kumar on Tuesday, the CB-CD informed the court that Zafirullah's wife and daughter are living near Sathyamangalam and their whereabouts should be ascertained soon.

Also, the CB-CID tells the court that an investigation is underway regarding the disappearance of 15 people from Anbu Jothi ashram and requested the bench to give two months time to file the report. Observing this, the bench adjourned the hearing to June 06.