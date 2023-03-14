27-year-old woman ends life after killing two children over family feud

Coimbatore: A 27-year-old woman committed suicide after killing her two children by throwing them into a well over a family squabble in Namakkal on Monday night. Police said G Gunavathi had hanged herself after throwing her two children G Pranav Priyan, 5 and one and a half years old G Sujith Priyan into a well near Kakka Thoppu in Mohanur. She was married to Gopi in 2017 and the couple was residing in the house of her father Kesavan, 70 at Kakka Thoppu. On Monday night, Gunavathi had a quarrel with her father over some issues and left the house with her two children. Later she was found hanging in a tree on Tuesday early morning. Both her children were found drowned in the well nearby. Shocked over the unfortunate developments, Kesavan attempted suicide by consuming an excess of sleeping pills. He is said to be undergoing treatment in a critical condition.